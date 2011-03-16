The Internet Finally Becomes America's Largest Source Of News

Since the 1990s, the internet has been changing the news industry. Newspapers have been in decline, where more and more Americans are using the internet (for free) over paying to read a newspaper.



But guess what!? The internet is now officially second America’s most used way to obtain news, having recently surpassed newspapers.

According to the survey conducted by Pew Research centre, 46% of people now say they get their news online at least three times a week, surpassing newspapers (40%) for the first time. Only TV is more popular with Americans, with 50% indicating that’s their regular source for news.

Furthermore, another milestone towards the domination of the internet and death of the newspaper industry was formed. In 2010, more money was spent on internet advertising than newspaper ads. Web advertising overall grew 13.9% to $25.8 billion in 2010. Ad revenue at newspapers, however, fell by 6.4% in that year.

*Bonus: 47% of Americans state that they get at least a portion of their news from mobile web browsing.

This post originally appeared on a wiki search engine.

