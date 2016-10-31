A huge Marvel Comics exhibition is coming to Brisbane's modern art gallery next year

‘I’m making art, you say?’… Picture: Marvel

The success of Marvel Comics movies has pushed them into the mainstream and art world, with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing a blockbuster exhibition featuring characters such as Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, will be held at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in 2017.

Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe, is being billed as a world-first and the largest exhibition of its kind ever held in an art museum. The announcement comes after Australian actor Chris Hemsworth completes filming of the latest movie in the franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, in Brisbane.

Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe exhibition will be held at GOMA from 27 May to 3 September, 2017.

GOMA says the exhibition will focus on how the stories go from the comic book page to the big screen, and feature original artwork, film props, costumes and more, drawn from private collections, and past and present Marvel Studios films, including the latest Thor film.

GOMA director Chris Saines said the characters featured include Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe will draw from the collection of Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment and private collections,” Mr Saines said.

“It will give significant focus to the creative artists who translate the drawn narrative to the screen through production design and storyboarding, costume and prop design, and special effects and postproduction on this series which has redefined the cinematic super hero.”

GOMA’s Australian Cinémathèque will also screen a retrospective of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of films.

Tickets to the exhibition have gone on sale today, October 31, via the GOMA website.

