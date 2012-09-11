A Huge M&A Consolidation In The Blimp Market Just Happened — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: American Blimp Corp.

Van Wagner, the outdoor and billboard ad company, just made the world’s largest blimp acquisition, in a deal for two linked blimp ad companies. In one fell swoop, The Lightship Group and the American Blimp Corporation are off the market, dreamers! Financials were not disclosed.Microsoft’s Rik van Der Kooi says the company will not abandon advertising: “For the record, we are not retrenching on our commitment to build a leading digital advertising business at Microsoft.” Also, Microsoft has renamed its adCenter platform Bing Ads, link per AgencySpy.



Dairy Queen put its $77 million account in review after 15 years with Grey New York.

Bud Light has new work out from Translation.

Kohler: The company that thinks you should use the bathroom in full view of the City of Los Angeles.

Adspend: Marketers spent $34.4 billion on advertising in the second quarter of the year, a meager 0.9% increase over the equivalent period a year earlier, according to Kantar Media’s latest report. Year-over-year ad spending had increased 2.6% in the first quarter.

Previously on Business Insider:

How Advertisers Use Facebook To Figure Out When You’re Pregnant

Starbucks And Dunkin’ doughnuts Are In The Middle Of Another Pumpkin War

How JC Penney Is Copying Target’s New Marketing Strategy

Starbucks And Dunkin’ doughnuts Are In The Middle Of Another Pumpkin War

CHART: How Mobile Phones Are Killing The Magazine Business

ZYNGA CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER JEFF KARP RESIGNS: “Karp follows at least seven other managers who have left since early August after a second-quarter earnings report missed analyst expectations and showed slowing sales at the game maker,” according to Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.