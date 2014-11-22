A Huge Great White Shark Has Been Caught Off Bondi Beach, The Second In Less Than A Week

A huge great white shark has been found in the shark nets off Bondi Beach, spotted by local spear fisherman yesterday.

7News reports the shark may have been stuck there for the past two days.

It is the second shark to be caught off Bondi’s shores in less than a week.

The Department of Primary Industries has not confirmed the incident, saying they would need to inspect the shark this morning before attempting to remove it.

Here’s a look at the shark.

2nd protected great white shark in 3 days killed in Sydney's Bondi Beach nets http://t.co/CSXClIys3C @Y7News @BD_Stew pic.twitter.com/AqDjLUpUPM — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) November 21, 2014

Shark nets are used on open ocean beaches in Queensland and New South Wales, 200 metres from shore, about 200 metres long. They are not complete full barrier, but act as a deterrent by interrupting the territorial swimming patterns of sharks.

Before 2009, when Glenn Orgias was in the water at dusk and a great white took his hand, a shark attack hadn’t happened in Bondi since 1929.

As weekend temperatures reach 26C on Saturday and 35C on Sunday, swimmers are unlikely to be deterred.

