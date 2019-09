Its going to be a big Wednesday, between the Greek austerity vote and Obama’s press conference.



And it’s off to a bullish start, with Japan reporting industrial production up 5.7% in May vs 5.5% expected.

The Nikkei — also playing on sympathy with the big US rally — is up 1.2%.

