A Huge Cyber War Is Being Waged Upon Britain

Photo: AP

The head of MI5, Britain’s counter-intelligence agency, described the recent levels of cyber assaults on the United Kingdom’s computer systems as “astonishing”. Jonathan Evans is dealing with the security nightmare that is the upcoming London 2012 Olympic Games, and described how cyber attacks against UK industry — from both criminals and states — have increased exponentially recently.



The BBC reported that Russia and China had been previously cited as the nations most involved in state-based attacks.

Their attackers are organised on “an industrial scale.”

The cyber assaults are being perpetrated by both state-sponsored espionage agencies as well as organised cyber criminals, all trying to access secret information and take down networks.

There’s an immense amount at stake for Britain — it’s not just the success of the Olympics at risk.

“What is at stake is not just our government secrets but also the safety and security of our infrastructure,” Evans told the BBC, “the intellectual property that underpins our future prosperity and… commercially sensitive information.”

