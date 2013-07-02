Need Hiring Help? Here's A How-To-Hire Deck From One Of The Valley's Hottest VC Firms

Greylock Partners is a pretty impressive venture capital firm.



The partners there bet on massively successful tech firms Facebook, LinkedIn, DropBox, Tumblr, and Airbnb back when they were tiny, risky startups.

The firm tells us one reason it’s had so many startups do so well is that Greylock helps its portfolio companies hire.

What kind of help does it offer? What kind of insights into hiring does it provide?

Ordinarily, you’d have to be a brilliant entrepreneur willing to sell a portion of your fast-growing startup to find out.

Not today.

Today you get to see the PowerPoint deck Greylock’s “VP of Talent,” Dan Portillo, uses to coach up portfolio CEOs on hiring.

Portillo is famous for being the guy who staffed non-profit Mozilla between 2005 and 2010 – back when Mozilla’s browser, Firefox, was kicking Microsoft’s butt.

“When working with Greylock’s 50+ portfolio companies, one of the most common requests I get is for advice on hiring new talent,” Portillo tells us.

“I created this deck to serve as a resource not only for founders and hiring managers, but anyone who is part of the interview process.”

Want a peek?

