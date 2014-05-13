Watch As This House In New Hampshire Explodes On Live TV

A house in Brentwood, New Hampshire, just exploded into flames on live television.

Boston.com reports an officer had been involved in an alleged shooting in the home prior to the explosion.

Rockingham County Sheriff Michael Downing confirmed to Boston.com multiple shots had been fired at the residence but had no additional information.

WCVB5 had cameras at the scene. At around 5:40 p.m., flames were seen coming from the home.

At 5:50 p.m., the house partially exploded, spreading to the woods behind the home.

Australia’s 60 Minutes reporter Michael Usher had this vine:

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or injured. We will update as more information becomes available.





