Merkel's Government Set For September Union Strikes

The German government has entered its two-month-long summer break, a time in which German politics rests a little. But to make sure the government coalition doesn’t snooze too peacefully, the unions let politicians go with a warning, as Der Spiegel reports.



“We will mobilize in the fall,” said Michael Sommer, the chef of the German Unions organisation (DGB), to the regional newspaper ‘Passauer Neue Presse‘. “The government political parties shall feel the pressure of the people.” He announced organised actions in companies throughout the country starting in September.

A couple of days before the break, the coalition had agreed on a controversial reform of the health care system. “If the government thinks the people will just nod off their coalition compromises, they’re wrong.” said Sommer.

Union protesters will target both the austerity budget and health care reforms come September. And, seeing how weak Merkel’s coalition already is, this could bring her chancellorship into further doubt.

