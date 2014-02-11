A Hot Air Balloon Crash Landed In A Melbourne Front Yard

Photo by Birgit Loch.

A hot-air balloon has crash-landed in a Hawthorn yard in Melbourne.

The Fujitsu balloon made the safe landing in the front yard of an Auburn Road home this morning.

3AW reports the balloon has been deflated and the 10 passengers have disembarked.

Pedestrians had used ropes to steer the basket safely into the small front yard.

Among those who saw the balloon was Birgit Loch, an associate professor at Swinburne University of Technology.

She quickly used her phone and posted to Twitter.

Number 3 of 5 pic.twitter.com/IOCFa9EyPn — Birgit Loch (@loch_b) February 11, 2014

and so did others

Just a hot air balloon landing in front of me on urban rd hawthorn #pls pic.twitter.com/6z2DKBBdTJ — Tori Pepperell (@toripep) February 10, 2014

Final photo of hot air balloon landing in back yard along Auburn Rd this morning. Very close to power lines. pic.twitter.com/sb6Isee9Eh — Birgit Loch (@loch_b) February 11, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.