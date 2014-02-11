A Hot Air Balloon Crash Landed In A Melbourne Front Yard

Chris Pash
Photo by Birgit Loch.

A hot-air balloon has crash-landed in a Hawthorn yard in Melbourne.

The Fujitsu balloon made the safe landing in the front yard of an Auburn Road home this morning.

3AW reports the balloon has been deflated and the 10 passengers have disembarked.

Pedestrians had used ropes to steer the basket safely into the small front yard.

Among those who saw the balloon was Birgit Loch, an associate professor at Swinburne University of Technology.

She quickly used her phone and posted to Twitter.

and so did others

