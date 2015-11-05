A horse named 'Yellen' just won the first race on Oaks Day

Getty

Are you sceptical that US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen will be able to get a rate hike over the line this year? We’ll, based on what we’ve just seen, perhaps it’s time to change that view.

A horse called “Yellen”, named after the most powerful banker in the world, just took out the first race on Oaks Day in Flemington, paying a nifty 5-1 for those who backed her in.

‘Yellen’ Source: Chris Waller Racing website

The four-year old mare, trained by Chris Waller, with Hugh Bowman on board, was the short priced favourite heading into the race given she was a last start winner and had good form in the wet.

Yes she had been firming in the betting, not easing, much like expectations for a US interest rate hike in recent days.

While we’re talking about a horse race, not monetary policy, it does come across as slightly ominous. If a horse named Yellen can get over the line first, perhaps it’s interest rates that will be next.

