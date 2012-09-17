A Horrible, Hilarious Thing Happened To Twitter's Top Sales Exec

Nicholas Carlson

Adam Bain is Twitter’s chief revenue officer.

Here is a hilarious tweet he wrote over the weekend:

Bill Clifford, chief revenue officer at SessionM, shares the brightside:

After a few more funny responses like that, Bain tweeted: “It will be kinda funny when we stop crying.”

“They were so proud. Nothing you can do but say how thoughtful it was. Keep your sense of humour!”

