A Horrible, Hilarious Thing Happened To Twitter's Top Sales Exec

Adam Bain is Twitter’s chief revenue officer.



Here is a hilarious tweet he wrote over the weekend:

Wow! The kids decided to wash our car! With sandpaper! — adam bain (@adambain) September 15, 2012

Bill Clifford, chief revenue officer at SessionM, shares the brightside:

@adambain at least they didn’t try to give the dog a bath. #thebrightside — Bill Clifford (@Bill_Clifford) September 15, 2012

After a few more funny responses like that, Bain tweeted: “It will be kinda funny when we stop crying.”

“They were so proud. Nothing you can do but say how thoughtful it was. Keep your sense of humour!”

