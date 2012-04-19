NYC Jeweler Says He Lost $500k In Diamonds To A Hooker

Photo: Google Maps

NYC gem trader Kurt Kaiser says a prostitute he picked up stole $500,000 worth of uncut diamonds.Kaiser met the woman at the bar Whiskey Park last night after he failed to sell the uninsured diamonds. She then she drugged him and stole the gems, Kaiser told the New York Post’s Jamie Schram and Larry Celona.



He says he didn’t realise she was a prostitute until she made him buy a $500 CVS gift card and a box of condoms.

The two then went to the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Tribeca where he was allegedly drugged.

Police surveillance shows the woman exiting the hotel with Kaiser’s briefcase in one hand and high heels in the other, according to the Post.

Commenters on nypost.com are calling out Kaiser, saying that the whole thing is a scheme to rip off investors.

Their reasoning ranges from why he’d stay in the “crap” Cosmopolitan hotel with those diamonds to why someone wouldn’t lock such a valuable possession in the safe.

Update: an NYPD public information officer told us there was a formal complaint filed by the jeweler’s company, Kaiser International. Police are conducting an active investigation.

