A Hong Kong Commuter Is Unleashing Awful Puns On The World Using Station Names

A Hong Kong commuter has become a minor online celebrity for his puns involving station names.
Malaysian Facebook user Scyler Yang clearly found himself in that situation where you’ve nothing to look at in your crowded carriage but the station map on the wall.
Fortunately, he’s a bit of a dab hand with a pun and eventually, someone discovered his collection on Facebook.
Here’s a few of our favourites:
He even sounds apologetic in this howler:
There’s a heap more here.
And the habit is catching. Now there’s a Singaporean effort going on courtesy of Pamela Tham, although it’s a bit more hit-and-miss:
At the very least, it’s inspiring. If you’ve forgotten your book or your phone’s dead, you could do a lot worse than make puns out of station names on today’s commute home.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.