A Hong Kong Commuter Is Unleashing Awful Puns On The World Using Station Names

A Hong Kong commuter has become a minor online celebrity for his puns involving station names.

Malaysian Facebook user Scyler Yang clearly found himself in that situation where you’ve nothing to look at in your crowded carriage but the station map on the wall.

Fortunately, he’s a bit of a dab hand with a pun and eventually, someone discovered his collection on Facebook.

Here’s a few of our favourites:

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

He even sounds apologetic in this howler:

Picture: Scyler Yang/Facebook

There’s a heap more here.

And the habit is catching. Now there’s a Singaporean effort going on courtesy of Pamela Tham, although it’s a bit more hit-and-miss:

Picture: Pamela Tham/Facebook

Picture: Pamela Tham/Facebook

At the very least, it’s inspiring. If you’ve forgotten your book or your phone’s dead, you could do a lot worse than make puns out of station names on today’s commute home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.