HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Wacky Bronx Mansion Is Still On The Market For $11 Million

One of the weirdest homes on the New York real estate market has lowered its asking price from $13.588 million to $10.999 million, according to The New York Daily News.



The 14,000-square-foot Chapel Hill Mansion in the Bronx was originally built in 1928, and remodeled by the head of the New York Theological Society for the preparation of the “second coming of Jesus Christ.”

The home was supposed to house “the Christian saviour once he returned to earth to judge the living and the dead,” listing broker Sean McPeak of Prudential Douglas Elliman told The Real Deal in 2012.

Perhaps the creepy backstory has caused the house to remain on the market — the new property listing on Halstead Property glosses over the home’s weird history.

Instead, it talks up the tile from the Holy See, a replica marble fireplace like the one at the White House, and a chandelier from The Plaza.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.