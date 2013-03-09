One Of The Greatest Rivalries In College Basketball Comes To An End This Weekend

Syracuse plays Georgetown at the Verizon centre for their final regular season game in the Big East ever, bringing one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball to an end.



The Orange and the Hoyas have been bitter rivals ever since 1980 when Georgetown ended Syracuse’s 57 home game winning streak in the last game ever played in Manley Field House. At the end of that game, then Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., famously said: “Manley Field House is officially closed.” And with that, a rivalry was born.

Washington Post Sports did a great mini-documentary of the history of the rivalry:



