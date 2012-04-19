THE ROCKEFELLERS: How A Few Poor Germans Became An Immortal American Dynasty

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’ve recently given you a few histories of the families who shapes America.But the history of the Rockefellers may take the cake. That’s because while others have lost their money, or their power, the Rockfellers have held on to their vast empire.



If you’ve ever filled up a tank of gas, banked at JP Morgan Chase or stepped foot in New York, you’ve been touched by the Rockefellers.

