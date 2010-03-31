Google's Wacky April Fools Pranks: A History

More than any other Web company, Google has put together some of the most memorable and sophisticated April Fools pranks, ranging from a toilet Internet service provider to a pagerank system based on pigeons.



Click here to see Google’s gags from 2000 through 2009 →

Since 2000, Google has published one or more gags each year, according to Wikipedia, except for two years — 2001 and 2003.

For the past two years, Google has taken the tradition to the next level; the company staged 15 of its April Fools hoaxes in 2008 and 17 in 2009.

So what will Google do this year? Sound off in the comments. Until then, check out the pranks Google has pulled in the past.

Click here to see Google’s gags from 2000 through 2009 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.