The Facebook Scandals: Drugs, Hacks, And Lots Of Booze

Nicholas Carlson
A guy playing Beiruit (Beer Pong) falls on the ground

Photo: grenade

When Mark Zuckerberg first built Facebook in a dorm room at Harvard in 2003 and 2004, the site was just one of his many side projects.Facebook quickly outpaced his wildest expectations, growing into a campus-wide, then country-wide, then international and inter-generational phenomenon.

Six years later, Facebook is screaming toward multi-billion dollar revenues and one billion active users. It is a blue-chip technology company run by Mark and a team of savvy industry veterans overseeing day-to-day operations. Many of Facebook’s early investors and employees are set to become billionaires.

But flipping through David Kirkpatrick’s upcoming book, The Facebook Effect, and clicking through some of our coverage of Facebook’s beginnings, you’ll learn that there were plenty of growing pains along the way.

Source: The Facebook Effect.

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg used private Facebook data to hack into the email of a reporter writing a story about claims that Mark stole the idea for Facebook

Source: In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg Broke Into A Facebook User's Private Email Account

In 2004, Facebook canceled a national Beirut (beer pong) tournament with a $10,000 prize after colleges screamed bloody murder

Source: The Facebook Effect.

Facebook almost destroyed a house it rented in 2004

Owners of a house Facebook rented during summer of 2004 later complained in court that the company left the home 'in toal disarray and very dirty.'

There was furniture in the garbage and a zipline connected to the chimney.

Source: The Facebook Effect.

Angry about an offer from Yahoo he didn't want to take, Zuck set off illegal fireworks on July 4, 2005. Cops came out

Source: The Facebook Effect.

Celebrating 12 million users, Facebook rented a party bus and went to an amusement park. Employee vomit cost the company thousands in damages.

Source: The Facebook Effect.

To finish the Facebook platform before it's launch, Facebook programmers stayed up nights on end, fuelled by a drug called Provisuael

Source: The Facebook Effect.

Facebook's first president, Sean Parker, was pushed out of the company over a drug arrest

Source: The Facebook Effect.

In August 2009, researchers published a report showing that Facebook sent advertisers the names, ages, and occupations of people who clicked on ads

Source: Facebook, MySpace Busted For Telling Advertisers Which Specific Users Clicked On Ads

