The Facebook Scandals: Drugs, Hacks, And Lots Of Booze

Photo: grenade

When Mark Zuckerberg first built Facebook in a dorm room at Harvard in 2003 and 2004, the site was just one of his many side projects.Facebook quickly outpaced his wildest expectations, growing into a campus-wide, then country-wide, then international and inter-generational phenomenon.



Six years later, Facebook is screaming toward multi-billion dollar revenues and one billion active users. It is a blue-chip technology company run by Mark and a team of savvy industry veterans overseeing day-to-day operations. Many of Facebook’s early investors and employees are set to become billionaires.

But flipping through David Kirkpatrick’s upcoming book, The Facebook Effect, and clicking through some of our coverage of Facebook’s beginnings, you’ll learn that there were plenty of growing pains along the way.

