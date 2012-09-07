HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $25 Million Loft That Was Once A NYC Concert Hall

Meredith Galante
beethoven hall in noho nyc $25 million

Photo: Sotheby’s

Beethoven Hall, in the NoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan, is on the market for $25 million.The historic, pre-war loft was formerly a concert hall. It spans nearly 6,790 square feet and has 11 rooms in total.

The home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bath. The house has enormous brick archways, a wood-burning fireplace, reclaimed wood flooring, marble, and imported wood doors all mixed into the interior design.

Welcome to E 5th Street.

The building, which was a concert hall when it was first built in 1860, has 32-foot arched ceilings.

Taxes are $2,647 a month.

The home has a very rustic vibe. You don't feel like you're in the city.

The exposed brick continues into the kitchen.

The built-in storage is made of distressed wood.

Unlike most New York City homes, natural light isn't a problem here.

The kitchen spills into another seating area.

The upper part of the loft is currently being used as a gym.

The in-home office also boasts high ceilings and lots of light.

Wood and brick are prominent materials in almost every room.

This guest bedroom has a very romantic feel to it.

The bathroom is more modern, with glass and mirrors defining the perimeters.

It looks like the current owners sleep on the floor in the long master bedroom.

Film directors, artists, and musicians are part of Beethoven Hall's history.

The outdoor space is definitely a selling point of the home.

Dreaming of the west coast?

DON'T MISS: A Stunning Beachfront Mansion In Malibu Just Hit The Market For $40 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.