HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $25 Million Loft That Was Once A NYC Concert Hall

Photo: Sotheby’s
Beethoven Hall, in the NoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan, is on the market for $25 million.The historic, pre-war loft was formerly a concert hall. It spans nearly 6,790 square feet and has 11 rooms in total.
The home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bath. The house has enormous brick archways, a wood-burning fireplace, reclaimed wood flooring, marble, and imported wood doors all mixed into the interior design.
The building, which was a concert hall when it was first built in 1860, has 32-foot arched ceilings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.