A Hilarious Moment From Tonight's Premiere Episode Of Bloomberg TV's 'Titans At The Table'

The New York Post reports that in the wake of his rival restaurateur Mario Batali’s comments comparing financiers to Hitler and Stalin, Danny Meyer has sought to firm up his relationship with leading hedge fund managers by hosting the premiere episode of Bloomberg TV’s new show, ‘Titans At The Table.’The episode is set to run tonight, but the Post already has the best moment.



Meyer hosted a dinner for Jim Chanos, Jamie Zimmerman of Litespeed Management, Mike Novogratz of Fortress and Steve Kuhn of Pine River at The Modern.

According to the Post, Meyer’s guests gave him explicit advice on how not to lose their business:

Over dessert, Meyer asked them: “From the perspective of a restaurant . . . things have felt pretty good recently. I’m not hoping to get bad news from all you guys. Am I wrong to be optimistic?” Novogratz quipped, “As long as you don’t say any Mario Batali-like comments, I think you’re gonna be fine.“

