Universal Diss: HD DVD Soon To Be a High-Def Doorstop

Variety is reporting that HD DVD’s last exclusive supporter, Universal, is no more.

NBC U’s exclusive deal for the HD DVD format is ending, and it can start putting out films/TV on Blu-ray at any time. Like Paramount, which has an escape clause in its HD DVD contract linked to Warner Bros.’ pull-out, NBC U says it won’t throw in the towel immediately on the format and says its planning a series of promotions for the format in the coming months. We say good luck with that.

The implication here is the last two members of the HD DVD coalition–Universal and Paramount–are no longer exclusively on Toshiba’s side. Warner, Sony, Disney, Fox and Lionsgate, meanwhile, are ardent Blu-ray backers, and everyone agrees that a standards war is bad for consumers and Hollywood.

At CES, Toshiba said it would keep marketing its hardware. But how long will retailers devote shelf space to a dying format? Get your very own $500 hi-def doorstop while supplies last.

Related:

Another Nail in HD DVD Coffin: Paramount to Bail to Blu-Ray

Hollywood’s DVD Problem: Not Going Away

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.