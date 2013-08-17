A High Schooler With One Arm Could Make The University Of Florida Basketball Team

Zach Hodskins just wants to be known as a basketball player, and next year at the University of Florida he could be just that, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Born without a left hand or forearm, Hodskins is a sharpshooting senior on the Milton High School basketball team in Georgia. After solid play at high school showcases, Hodskins earned a preferred walk-on offer from Florida. The offer is not a scholarship, but a guarantee that he will make the team should he choose to attend.

A 6’3″ guard, Hodskins has yet to receive a Division I scholarship, but the University of Alabama-Birmingham is considering offering one.

Hodskins nailed over 60 per cent of his three-point shots last year, according to Big Lead Sports. On top of his shooting, Hodskins has impressive ball-handling and passing abilities. Check out his highlight tape:

