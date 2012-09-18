A High School Running Back Rushed For 600 Yards And Scored 10 Touchdowns

It was the type of performance that you’re only accustomed to seeing in a video game.



Senior running back Thomas Tyner, of Aloha High School in Oregon, ran the ball 38 times for a record-breaking 643 yards and 10 touchdowns in Aloha’s 84-63 win over Lakeridge on Friday. It was the best single-game rushing performance in Oregon history and the third highest total ever.

That’s roughly 17 yards each time he touched the football.

Tyner’s blazing speed was on full display during his record-setting performance. Nearly every time he broke through the defensive line, he was scampering towards the end zone.

He is nearly untouchable in the open field, clocking a time of 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and setting an Oregon state record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.35 seconds as a sophomore. That speed will translate well to the college game, where he’ll suit up for the Oregon Ducks in 2013.

According to Rivals, Tyner is the sixth best running back recruit in the nation. He turned down offers from USC, Tennessee and Boise St., among others to play at Oregon.

Watch the remarkable highlights from Tyner’s record game here:



Read about Tyner’s performance in The Oregonian here >>

