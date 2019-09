Derrick Swift, a basketball player for Lake County High School in Tennessee, sunk a 75-foot three pointer on the buzzer to take his team into an overtime win in the state playoffs.



Needless to say, Derrick Swift is now the most popular kid at Lake County [thanks SportsGrid]:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.