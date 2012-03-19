A High-End Milliner Wants To Make The neighbourhood Hat Shop Cool Again

Inside Goorin Bros. Hat shop in Park Slope

Photo: Abby Rogers/Business Insider

San Francisco transplant Goorin Bros. Hat Shop is bringing back hats.The specialty hat store, which began in Pittsburgh in 1895 selling caps off a cart, and later moved to San Francisco, opened a Park Slope outpost last summer.



A few months later, it expanded to a second New York space in the West Village.

“It’s definitely our vision and our hope to bring back the neighbourhood hat shop,” said shopkeeper Alex Mroz, who helms the brand’s Park Slope location, in an interview with Business Insider.

We recently toured the Brooklyn store and found it filled with authentic, handcrafted toppers, ranging from top hats to trucker caps boasting pictures of animals.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously here,” Mroz said.

Hats cost anywhere from $40 to more than $100

Photo: Abby Rogers/Business Insider

The hats are designed in San Francisco by the company, which is still family owned, and many are handmade or hand-stitched. But, despite that attention to detail, Mroz said he doesn’t think he’s selling a luxury product, per se.Rather, he said he’s selling customers one of the most important fashion accessories they will wear. He’s selling them a way to define themselves, he explained.

“It’s the personality of the customer that dictates it,” he said.

When a customer enters the shop, Mroz or another shopkeeper will spend some time getting to know him, measuring his head and trying to get a general feel for the role the hat will play in his life.

“Literally, we just start throwing hats on them,” Mroz said.

The shop carries hats for men women and children, with prices ranging anywhere from $40 to more than $100.

Now go behind the scenes at a custom suit shop that New York businessmen love >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.