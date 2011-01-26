A Herschel Walker Comeback At Age 49 Would Be Historic (And Insane)

Photo: Flickr/hoyasmeg

Herschel Walker, who last played in the NFL 14 years ago, wants to make a comeback that even George Foreman would think is nuts. Walker told Mike Chiappetta of Fanhouse recently that not only can he help a football team at age 49, but that he wants to try out for the Atlanta Falcons.Walker last played during the 1997 season for the Cowboys, rushing for 20 yards on six carries. He also returned 50 kicks that season, averaging 23.3 yards per return. The last time Walker made a significant contribution as a running back was 1994 with the Eagles at the age of 32. That season he rushed for 528 yards on 113 carries (4.7 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns.



And now, 19 years since his last 1,000-yard season (1992), Walker wants to do what no running back has ever even come close to doing. That is, do anything in the NFL past the age of 37.

The NFL record for attempts in a season by a running back 38 years old or older is 12 by Lorenzo Neal in 2008 for the Ravens. Yes, 12. The record for yards in a season by a running back over the age of 37 is 48, by Tony Richardson this year for the Jets. Walker will turn 49 in March.

In fact, only four running backs have even posted 100 rushing attempts at the age of 35 or older. Here are those seasons…

Only two running backs over the age of 34 have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season (John Riggins in 1984, John Henry Johnson in 1964). And Emmitt Smith in 2004 is the only running back in the last 13 years to attempt 100 rushes in a season. And he was 35, 14 years younger than Walker would be next season.

And Walker thinks he can help a team in 2011? Maybe that one MMA fight scrambled his brain.

