Finally, A Hello Kitty-Themed Spa Has Opened In Dubai

Meredith Galante
hello kitty beauty spa

Photo: Hello Kitty Beauty Spa

The world’s first Hello Kitty Spa opened in Dubai this month, according to Gizmodiva.The Hello Kitty Beauty Spa, in Town Centre Jumeirah, offers typical beauty treatments, spa services, and organic makeup for adults and kids.

The spa has a “Kitty Cafe,” which of course serves Hello Kitty-themed food, such as cupcakes with a plastic cat on them. And inside the spa, young patrons are called “princesses” and the women the “queens.”

Welcome to the world's-first Hello Kitty Spa.

Inside there is a bubble-gum coloured couch to rest on while waiting for your appointment.

All of the walls are clad in pink and white.

There was a huge party to kick off the grand opening.

Of course, there were kitty snacks there.

In the Kitty Cafe, you can buy a Hello Kitty cupcake.

Even the beauty products are Hello Kitty-themed.

Paint your paws with Essie nail polish.

These Hello Kitty girls handed out treats.

Here's a better view of the spa room where the treatments happen.

Those seats look very relaxing.

How much do you love Hello Kitty?

