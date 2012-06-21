Finally, A Hello Kitty-Themed Spa Has Opened In Dubai

Photo: Hello Kitty Beauty Spa

The world’s first Hello Kitty Spa opened in Dubai this month, according to Gizmodiva.The Hello Kitty Beauty Spa, in Town Centre Jumeirah, offers typical beauty treatments, spa services, and organic makeup for adults and kids.



The spa has a “Kitty Cafe,” which of course serves Hello Kitty-themed food, such as cupcakes with a plastic cat on them. And inside the spa, young patrons are called “princesses” and the women the “queens.”

