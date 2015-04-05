A helicopter crash in Kuala Lumpur has killed 6 people including the Malaysian prime minister's chief of staff

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Jasper Juinen/ Getty.

A helicopter crash near Kuala Lumpur has killed six people, including the Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s chief of staff and a former ambassador to the United States.

Among the victims were Jamaluddin Jarjis, an MP and a senior member of prime minister Najib Razak’s political party UMNO and Azlin Alias, who worked on the prime minister’s staff.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been ordered by the prime minister, who said he was “personally grief-struck” by the accident.

There are reports that the helicopter was flying guests from a wedding reception of the Malaysian prime minister’s daughter. Witnesses say that the aircraft exploded mid-air during heavy rain when it crashed.

The bodies of the passengers have been recovered from the rubber plantation where the helicopter crashed and have been taken to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.