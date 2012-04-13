Check Out This Gorgeous, 8 Bedroom San Francisco Mansion That A Hedge Funder Just Bought At A $5 Million Discount

Kleiner Perkins partner Brook Byers has sold his San Francisco mansion for $10 million—a $5 million discount—after nearly 5 months of shopping the property out.The eight-bedrooms, 9,300 square-foot Presidio Heights property was sold to Andrew Spokes, a principal and senior managing member at hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Byers first listed the house for $15 million when he put the mansion on the market at the end of last year, then dropped the price by $3 million in January when there were no interested parties.

Seems like Spokes definitely got the better end of the deal here—the mansion has a three-car garage, wine room, deck and a view of the Bay.

The home was built in 1910 for a daughter of the Coors beer family

The large brick structure has four levels

Some of the decor is in need of an upgrade

The views are incredible

Imagine seeing the Golden Gate bridge from your dining room

Here's the kitchen

This colourful family room is our favourite part of the house

The terrace overlooks the bay

