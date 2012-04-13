Check Out This Gorgeous, 8 Bedroom San Francisco Mansion That A Hedge Funder Just Bought At A $5 Million Discount

Photo: Coldwell Banker

Kleiner Perkins partner Brook Byers has sold his San Francisco mansion for $10 million—a $5 million discount—after nearly 5 months of shopping the property out.The eight-bedrooms, 9,300 square-foot Presidio Heights property was sold to Andrew Spokes, a principal and senior managing member at hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Byers first listed the house for $15 million when he put the mansion on the market at the end of last year, then dropped the price by $3 million in January when there were no interested parties.

Seems like Spokes definitely got the better end of the deal here—the mansion has a three-car garage, wine room, deck and a view of the Bay.

