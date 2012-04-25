Jimmy Cayne's Daughter Is Selling Her Breathtaking Upper East Side Mansion For $33.5 Million

Lisa Du
10 East 75th Street

Photo: Corcoran

Alison Schneider, the daughter of former Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne and wife of hedge funder Jack Schneider, is putting her awesome Upper East Side mansion on the market for $33.5 million.The price is steep, and Schneider is definitely make a huge profit. But to give her credit—Schneider purchased the house in 2002 for $8.5 million and completely renovated the place with the help of famed architects and designers, so it’s very pretty and all ready to move in, according to Curbed.

The house itself is massive—having 6 floors, two basements and a roof. Covering an expanse of 13,000 square feet, it has 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The listing is on Corcoran.

A clean, simple foyer.

This kitchen looks pretty high-tech.

View up the spiral staircase, we actually spotted several of these on the floor plan.

This living room gets lots sunshine.

The dining room with darker, wooden accents.

These stairs led down to a partial library.

But this looks like the real library/study.

A simple bedroom.

Another bedroom with two beds.

This bedroom looks suitable for a teenager.

With six floors, a roof and 2 basements, this house isn't short of stairs.

A music room.

Here's the first part of the floor plan.

The second floor plan.

Speaking of big Wall Street firms, guess which bank CEO is selling his house...

Vikram Pandit's Greenwich Mansion Is For Sale, And It's Totally Sick >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.