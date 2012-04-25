Jimmy Cayne's Daughter Is Selling Her Breathtaking Upper East Side Mansion For $33.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran

Alison Schneider, the daughter of former Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne and wife of hedge funder Jack Schneider, is putting her awesome Upper East Side mansion on the market for $33.5 million.The price is steep, and Schneider is definitely make a huge profit. But to give her credit—Schneider purchased the house in 2002 for $8.5 million and completely renovated the place with the help of famed architects and designers, so it’s very pretty and all ready to move in, according to Curbed.



The house itself is massive—having 6 floors, two basements and a roof. Covering an expanse of 13,000 square feet, it has 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The listing is on Corcoran.

