A Hedge Fund Manager Just Sold This Super-Gorgeous Apartment For $24 Million

Photo: Streeteasy

William Lawrence, the CEO of hedge fund Meridian Capital, has finally sold his apartment at 15 Central Park West after listing the home on the market twice, according to the New York Observer.Lawrence first put the apartment on the market with an asking price of $24 million in April 2011, but it was taken off the market after two months. This February, it was relisted again for the same price, but with a new selling point—the apartment had been completely renovated by Lawrence and his wife.



The newly renovated pad is ultra chic, has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with sweeping views of New York and the Hudson River.

