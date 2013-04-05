A Hedge Fund Is Reportedly Trying To Sell Nathan Tinkler's Whitehaven Stake

Photo:

Sarah-Jane Tasker at The Australian has reported that hedge fund Noonday Asset Management is trying to find a buyer for embattled mining magnate Nathan Tinkler’s major share in Whitehaven Coal.

Shares in Whitehaven recently touched a four-year low, and there has been speculation that it would be difficult for Tinkler — who is dealing with a host of financial woes — to offload the shares for a good price.

“He has got to the point where he is selling his horses, so surely he has got to the point where he has to do something with the Whitehaven stake,” one market observer told The Australian.

