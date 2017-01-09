A heatwave is headed for the east coast of Australia

Coogee Beach. Photo: Zak Kaczmarek/ Getty Images.

A heatwave will make its way from central Australia down through much of South Australia, southern Queensland and New South Wales this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts central Australia and eastern NSW will be hit the worst, with extreme conditions forecast to develop in the far northeast of SA and about the adjacent areas across the state borders midweek.

Heatwave to continue for most of #NSWWeather, intensifying from mid-week. Take care in the heat. Check your town at https://t.co/1yxAIPrpyJ pic.twitter.com/sw34TXtp7M — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 7, 2017

Temperatures across NSW are set to remain above 35C until a cool change and showers arrive Thursday. Inland NSW will peak in the mid-40s.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has warned of the health risks associated in such extreme temperatures.

As the temperature rises this summer, drink plenty of water & seek out cool places to avoid becoming sick. https://t.co/KvCpVygxyL pic.twitter.com/voDLB2nND9 — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) January 8, 2017

According to healthdirect, a service supported by the Australian government, heatwaves have killed more Australians than all other natural hazards combined.

“There were 430 deaths during the severe heatwaves in southeastern Australia in 2009 when Melbourne sweltered through three consecutive days at or above 43°C in late January,” it reads.

“We continue to experience extreme heat. In January 2013, Sydney and Hobart set all-time records with 45.8°C and 41.8°C, respectively, becoming Australia’s hottest month with records set in every state.”

