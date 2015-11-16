A heatwave is coming for Australia's eastern states

Summer’s here a few weeks early.

A heatwave has been predicted to move across Australia this week, with temperatures forecast to get into the 40s in some parts of the country.

Low intensity heatwave conditions will become more severe as the week goes on, particularly in the Top End of the Northern Territory before moving in a south-easterly direction across Australia.

Detailed forecasts are below, but the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted this GIF earlier showing how the heatwave is expected to move across the continent.

https://twitter.com/BOM_au/status/666099676882563072/photo/1

Temperatures are predicted to rise from tomorrow in all states except Tasmania, with Darwin expected to be hit the hardest of all the capital cities receiving temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius until Sunday.

Sydney temperatures could peak at 38 degrees on Friday.

Here’s the outlook for the week.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.