A Heat Map Of The Sun

The image on the right isn’t a painting. It’s a visualisation created by NASA scientist Nicholeen Viall to illustrate which areas on the sun cooled or heated over a 12-hour period.



The image is based on data from the picture on the left taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Swaths of yellow, red and orange depict areas that have cooled, blue and green show areas that have heated up. The shade is based on the how long it took for temperature shift to occur.

The map will help scientists understand “the mechanisms that drive the temperature and movements of the sun’s atmosphere, or corona,” according to NASA.

Viall found that most areas of the sun are in a state of cooling after being quickly heated up by intense bursts of energy.

Photo: NASA

