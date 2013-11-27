A Heartwarming Story Of A 5th Grade Football Team Rallying Behind A Waterboy Who Was Being Bullied

Danny, a first grade student in Bridgewater, Mass. is the waterboy for the 5th grade football team. Danny had a brain hemorrhage after he was born and has a speech impediment.

Danny was being bullied because of how he speaks and because he wears a suit and tie everyday so the 5th grade football team decided to rally behind him and try and stop the bullying. The entire team wore suits and ties to school one day “to show Danny they loved him.”

Danny’s parents told WCVB that when Danny went to sleep that night, he told them he felt very loved. Truly heartwarming (via Buzzfeed):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

