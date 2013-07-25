A Young Ohio State Fan Who Name His Cancer 'Michigan' Was Invited To A Wolverines Game By Michigan's Head Coach

A 12-year-old cancer survivor and Ohio State football fan will be in attendance when his Buckeyes travel to arch rival Michigan. According to ESPN, he can thank an unlikely source.



Michigan head coach Brady Hoke got such a kick out of Grant Reed’s triumph over the disease Reed named “Michigan” that he called the young fan himself to offer tickets. Reed accepted them emphatically.

According to WCMH of Columbus, Ohio, the Rotary Club of Jackson, Michigan has offered to pay for Reed’s family’s hotel expenses. Troy Reed, Grant’s dad, says they will root for Ohio State, but he is warming to their bitter rival.

“It’s getting hard to keep my dislike for them, because they’ve been so classy and unbelievable to us,” said Troy, a former member of the Buckeyes’ marching band. “But it won’t be hard to cheer for the Buckeyes.”

The game will take place November 30 in Ann Arbor.

