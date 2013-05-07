Here's An Unimaginably Emotional Picture Of Kidnapping Victim Amanda Berry Reuniting With Her Family

The family of Amber Berry has provided this picture of the kidnapping victim hugging her sister Beth Serrano after being reunited in a Cleveland hospital.



Berry was abducted in April 2004 and was held in a neighbourhood house before a man named Charles Ramsey heard her cries and let her out.

Three brothers, including Ariel Castro, 52, have been arrested in connection with the abductions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.