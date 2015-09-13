A Hawaiian treehouse with ocean views is on the market for $2.96 million

A home that’ss basically the adult version of your childhood treehouse is on the market for $US2.96 million.

In 1975, architect Steve Au built this unique vertical home on the side of a hill in Kailua, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Steve’s wife, Irene, spent time tending to what she calls her “personal Eden” — a garden bearing fresh fruit like avocados, papayas, and cherries.

Now in their early 80s, the couple can no longer handle climbing four stories of stairs every day, so they decided to put their “treehouse” up for sale in October 2014.

“This house marks a major chapter in our life,” Steve told Realtor.com. “And we are willing to pass this on to whoever this is that can find value in living as we do.”

Originally priced at $US3.8 million, the treehouse is now listed for $US2.96 million. Lynn Young Soldat of Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties holds the listing.

In 1975, the couple purchased 72,500 square feet of land for $125,000. They split the cost with Steve's business partner, and the two families built separate homes side by side. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii Steve was forced to design a vertical structure because of the mountain's incline. The home is made of cedar wood and is surrounded by 25 different species of trees. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii The 1,220-square-foot house features an open floor plan with plenty of windows. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii The couple saved money by opting for open shelves instead of cabinets. The kitchen is also missing an oven because they prefer to cook their meals in a wok. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii While you wash the dishes, look out on to the garden. Irene planted trees that bear all kinds of fruits, including guavas, mangos, papayas, figs, avocados, cherries, plum, and rose apples. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii The home's three bedrooms are all on separate floors of the house, and none of them have doors. 'We decided that the vertical separation is even better than doors,' Steve told the Wall Street Journal. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii Source: WSJ At one point, the home housed eight people: Steve and Irene, their two adopted children, and four foster children. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii Attached to the living room is an outdoor patio perfect for sipping afternoon cocktails. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii Look out any window and you'll see the the ocean and Mokulua Islands. The twin islands serve as sanctuaries for seabirds. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii Imagine waking up and drinking a cup of coffee on this terraced garden room. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii The master bedroom also has an amazing view from the balcony. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii A third-floor bridge grants access to the land below. From there, you're a mere 10-minute stroll from the beach. Hiep Nguyen of Slick Pixels Hawaii

