A 'haunted' laptop that has been 'levitating and displaying creepy wallpaper images' is up for auction on eBay

A man is selling a “haunted” 2007 Apple MacBook on ebay.

He believes the spooky computer became populated with dead people’s spirits after leaving it in a graveyard overnight.

Before you freak out, the seller says that the spirits inside the device aren’t evil, they’re just fun-loving pranksters. The computer has apparently been levitating, opening and shutting on its own, and displaying creepy wallpaper images.

“I’m NOT a computer expert, so I’m not sure which of these anomalous entities might have precipitated the haunting,” he says.

The computer is currently going for $US222.50 and as a potential owner you can expect a lot of wacky behaviour from the machine. The seller explains:

I noticed that ALL of my songs in iTunes had become scary or haunted. Second, the desktop background was changed to a scary photo. The following week, we (my wife, Barbie, and I) noticed some of our stuff around the house had been mysteriously rearranged. One night, we went out to dinner with my wife’s parents and their friends and some people from my wife’s work and some of their parents. When we came home, my baseball cards were all out of order and my wife’s rare American coins were in total disarray. To make matters spookier, I occasionally saw the computer levitating. In some cases the screen and keyboard would open and shut quickly, as though the computer were attempting to speak.

This is not the first time tech has crossed with the other realm. Last summer, a Reddit user shared a terrifying story of being haunted by his dead girlfriend on Facebook.

