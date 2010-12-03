A Hated Player Returns To His Former Team Tonight — And His Name's Not LeBron

The cover of today’s Ottawa Sun

A famous basketball player may be getting all the attention in the United States today, but there will be another controversial player returning to his former team tonight when Dany Heatley’s Sharks take on the Ottawa Senators.Heatley essentially forced his way out of Ottawa last summer, to the outrage of many Senators fans. Ottawa had a trade lined up with the Edmonton Oilers, for a package of players it liked, but Heatley, who demanded a trade in the first place, invoked his no-trade clause because he didn’t want to play for the Oilers. Ottawa was finally forced to settle for a lesser package from the San Jose Sharks.



Heatley has scored 39 goals or more in five straight seasons. He was dealt to Ottawa prior to the 2005 season because he needed to get away from Atlanta where he’d gotten in a car crash that killed his friend and teammate. Heatley was driving the car.

