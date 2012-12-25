A Handy List Of All Upcoming End-Of-The World Events

Photo: Shutterstock
So we survived the 2012 Mayan Apocalypse.That’s great news.
But don’t get too comfortable. There are loads of global doomsday predictions still floating about, including a “fiery end” planned for 2013, according to Rowdydow’s End of the World Notification Service.
The website provides a list of all upcoming end-of-the-world events.
Need to know when to stock up on canned goods or splurge on a post-Apocalyptic truck?
Check out a screenshot of the schedule below, and visit rowdydow for more information.
Photo: Rowdydow.com
