A Handy List Of All Upcoming End-Of-The World Events

Dina Spector
Radiation

Photo: Shutterstock

So we survived the 2012 Mayan Apocalypse.That’s great news. 

But don’t get too comfortable. There are loads of global doomsday predictions still floating about, including a “fiery end” planned for 2013, according to Rowdydow’s End of the World Notification Service

The website provides a list of all upcoming end-of-the-world events.

Need to know when to stock up on canned goods or splurge on a post-Apocalyptic truck

Check out a screenshot of the schedule below, and visit rowdydow for more information.

Apocolypse

Photo: Rowdydow.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.