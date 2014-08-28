A Handful Of Lucky People Are Drinking 1952 Johnnie Walker Worth $180,000 In Sydney Tonight

Johnnie Walker’s Diamond Jubilee whisky: yours for $180,000, or $8000 a nip.

Two years ago, the world’s leading whisky company, Johnnie Walker, made 60 bottles of 60-year-old scotch to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60 years on the throne.

The Diamond Jubilee whisky is the world’s most expensive scotch, with a £100,000 (A$180,000) price tag and most of the bottles are being sold to raise £1 million for the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, Her Majesty’s charity for artisan craftspeople.

The scotch was created by Johnnie Walker’s master blender, Jim Beveridge, using grain and malt whiskies matured since 1952 then put in small marrying casks made from English oak from the Queen’s private Sandringham estate.

The first bottle, a diamond-shaped hand blown Baccarat crystal decanter, was filled on anniversary of the Queen’s ascent to the throne on February 6, 1952, and presented to Her Majesty.

More than 60 artisans were involved in creating bespoke decanters and pieces to accompany it, including Scottish silversmiths who made the collars set with a half-carat diamond. Each bottle also includes a pair of engraved lead Cumbria Crystal glasses and a hand-bound personalised commemorative book. It’s all housed in a chest made using oak from Sandringham and Caledonian pine from The Queen’s Balmoral Estate.

It seems too good to drink, but tonight to celebrate the Queen’s 1954 tour of Australia, one of the bottles will be cracked open in Sydney and a handful of invited guests, including two winners of a Dan Murphy’s competition, will get to try this 62-year-old whisky.

The lucky pair are promised a half nip each, 15ml, worth around $4000. That means there’s just enough for 44 other guests.

John Walker & Sons global brand ambassador Jonathan Driver is in town and will join the guests of the tasting tonight.

Business Insider will let you know tomorrow how it tasted, but alas, not from first hand experience, only by asking the chosen few.

