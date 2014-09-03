THE CARRIER BILLING REPORT: A Rush Of Investment Has Breathed New Life Into This Mobile Payment Method

Carrier billing was invented as a way for people to buy things like ringtones and wallpapers via text message before mobile phones could effectively connect to the internet.

In recent years, carrier billing technology has caught on as a way to charge for apps. A recent flurry of deals in markets including the UK and Australia have made it possible for smartphone users to pay for Google Play apps on their monthly mobile bills.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence explains how carrier billing works, who is using it, and whether or not it has the potential to catch on for physical goods, beyond the world of digital content.

