Carrier Billing Is Making Real Headway As A Payment Method

When carrier billing first caught on it wasn’t much more than a hack of the text messaging system on mobile phones.

It was invented as a way for people to buy things like ringtones and wallpapers via text message before mobile phones could effectively connect to the internet.

In recent years, though, carrier billing technology has become more and more sophisticated and is often the preferred method of payment for app developers who are trying to monetise content.

And despite flying under the radar of most tech media, there is a huge amount of activity in the space. For example, in the last month, three Canadian telecoms partnered with Bango to offer carrier billing on the Google Play store, British telecom O2 also announced that its subscribers could use carrier billing to pay for content on Google Play, and Boku announced a partnership to bring carrier billing to the Playstation 4 in Canada, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S., with charges made on the video game console confirmed via text.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence explains how carrier billing works, who is using it, and whether or not it has the potential to catch on for physical goods, beyond the world of digital content.

Here are some of the key elements from the report:

In full, the report:

