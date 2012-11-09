Beachfront Mansion In Southampton Hits The Market For $30 Million Days After Hurricane Sandy

While parts of the East Coast are still recovering from Hurricane Sandy, one Hamptons homeowner thought it was the right time to list his waterfront home.



The Southampton mansion was listed for $30 million just a week and a half after Sandy ravaged the shorelines, according to Curbed.

It appears that this is the first waterfront property in the Hamptons to be listed since the hurricane.

The house has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and spans 7,000 square feet.

The listing photos look gorgeous, but one has to wonder if Sandy really did no damage to this house.

