A Hall Of Fame Player Flipped Out In His First Game As An NHL Coach

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy made his debut as the coach of the Colorado Avalanche with a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. But before the game ended, Roy got into a shouting match with the Ducks’ bench and nearly broke the partition separating the two teams.

The incident came with just seconds remaining in the game and after a scrum had broken out on the ice. Roy may have been upset with what appeared to be a knee-on-knee hit by one of the Ducks players that went unpenalized.

Here is the video (via USAToday.com)…



