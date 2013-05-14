A Hacker Broke Into 420,000 Computers To Bring You This Stunning GIF Of The Entire Internet At Work

An anonymous researcher took control over some 420,000 Internet connected-devices in order to “map the whole Internet in a way nobody had done before.”



We read about this project on Motherboard.

The researcher came up with several beautiful still and moving images, including this .GIF, which shows where people around the world log-in to the Internet, and at what time.

Internet Census 2012

