A leaked powerpoint document (via MSNBC and MarginalRevolution) reveals how the Pentagon plans to prevent Afghanistan from turning into a multi-year, several-hundred billion dollar, Vietnam-like fiasco. It’s pretty long and detailed, but we figured this chart summed it up pretty nicely.



